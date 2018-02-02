Bulgarian PM points to “Romanian model” of frequent political changes

Bulgaria’s PM Boiko Borisov spoke of his wish to have the third bridge over the Danube built and how the project is delayed by the frequent political changes in Romania, Capital.bg reported, quoted by local Hotnews.ro.

Last year, Borisov said Bulgaria and Romania would build another bridge over the Danube, near Ruse, the fifth-largest city in Bulgaria. It would be the third bridge between the two countries, after the one linking Giurgiu and Ruse, built in 1954, and the Calafat-Vidin one, inaugurated in 2013. A new bridge is needed because of the intense traffic on the existing Giurgiu-Ruse bridge.

Borisov spoke of a “Romanian model” which “should finally start to work.” He explained how, whenever a deal is reached with Romanian officials, these end up “in a few months in custody, one by one.”

The Bulgarian PM mentioned a meeting on the topic held in October 2017, in Varna, and how new meetings need to be organized again now.

“This is a superb part of Europe, with the best animal farms, wide beaches, perfect areas for mountain hiking, a perfect place to invest, without risks for the West of Europe,” he explained, adding that the new bridge over the Danube would be a development axis.

