Capital markets powered by BSE

Bucharest Stock Exchange reaches new record

20 September 2023

The blue chips’ index at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) reached a new record at the end of the September 19 trading day, after it gained more than 1% despite the regional gloomy context and the fiscal corrective package announced by the government.

The main index of BVB has been on an upward trend in the last two weeks.

The massive dividend paid by Fondul Proprietatea (following the Hidroelectrica IPO), as well as other companies, is expected to bring more money into the market and drive the prices up.

On September 19, the winners were Fondul Proprietatea (+5.8%), TeraPlast (+3.9%), BVB (+3.3%), Banca Transilvania (+2.7%), Transelectrica (+2.5%), Hidroelectrica (+1.1%), Transgaz (+1.1%) and MedLife (+1%), according to Ziarul Financiar.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

