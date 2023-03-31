Bucharest Stock Exchange kicks off the 6th Made in Romania edition program dedicated to Romanian entrepreneurs

News from Companies

The Bucharest Stock Exchange publishes the volume "Made in Romania: 15 companies for the growth of the Romanian economy and their success stories" including the stories of the finalist companies in the 5th edition of Made in Romania, held in 2022.

Today, March 29, we start the 6th edition of Made in Romania, program dedicated to Romanian entrepreneurial companies.

The nomination period for companies in this year's edition of the Made in Romania program starts today, March 29, and is open until May 31, 2023, on the program's dedicated platform, www.investingromania.com.

This year's edition comes with a novelty: the Made in Romania podcast launch, dedicated to the finalists and semi-finalists of the Made in Romania program from all editions.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) published on March 29, the volume ‘Made in Romania: 15 companies for the growth of the Romanian economy and their success stories’, including the stories of the finalists in the 5th edition of Made in Romania, held in 2022. The 15 finalist companies in 2022 are: 5 to go, Agricloud, Agroland Business System, Antibiotice Iasi, Code of Talent, Curtea Veche Publishing, Cyscale Systems, Deltamed, Digisign, dotLumen, FintechOS, IRUM, Merlin's Beverages, Transavia and Zebrapay. We invite you to read their success stories in the book published today and available online on www.investingromania.com.

With the release of the "Made in Romania: 15 companies for the growth of the Romanian economy and their success stories" book, the 5th edition ends, and begins the 6th edition of Made in Romania, a program that aims to promote Romanian entrepreneurial companies. The program will continue under the slogan "We connect capital with ideas" and, as every year, will provide a local development framework for these companies, emphasizing the development of business strategy, transparency, visibility, reputation, and access to the necessary capital to take the company to the next level.

The project is supported by Microsoft "powered by Microsoft" together with the partners from the 5th edition and those who joined in the 6th edition: BRK Financial Group, SeedBlink, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, UiPath, BRD Asset Management, TradeVille, Agista, Banca Transilvania, BT Capital Partners, Dendrio, Mazars, Bondoc & Asociatii, Termene.ro, IFB Finwest, Mercer Marsh Benefits and the Entrepreneurs' Radio station, Radio Guerrilla, together with ANIS, DoingBusiness, The Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR), Romanian Business Leaders and media partners Digi24. At the Made in Romania Gala, Purcari Wineries, joined as Networking Cocktail Partner, NOAH Watches and Merlins Beverages, as event partners.

March 29 also marks the beginning of the nomination period for companies in the Made in Romania program, 6th edition, which will end on May 31, a period in which local companies can be nominated to enter the semi-finals of this year's edition and to access all the benefits designed for their specific needs. The nomination of the companies is done on Made in Romania dedicated site, platform that also provides the opportunity to directly connect entrepreneurs with investors and consultants, as well as with other entrepreneurs.

This year's edition brings a newness: the launch of the Made in Romania podcast, through which the finalists and semi-finalists of the Made in Romania program from all previous editions will be brought into the spotlight. The podcast will be launched in April of this year and will have a monthly frequency.

„The Made in Romania program is about Romanian entrepreneurs, the community formed around Romanian companies, and the employees who believe in the institutions they represent. Through this program, we managed to discover, in these five years, companies and entrepreneurs that are proof of the potential that Romanians have, to develop extraordinary concepts and business ideas that meet the real market needs, that contribute to the development of the local economy. Since 2017, on the Made in Romania stage, we have discovered numerous companies that successfully cemented their story locally and have created the essential bases to become regional leaders. The purpose of the program remained to promote Romanian companies that hold the necessary premises to record performances and innovate in the field in which they operate, and we are sure that this year's edition will also reflect the potential of the entrepreneurial environment in our country” stated Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

„We believe in the potential of Romanian companies and entrepreneurs, and, this is why we seek in each edition to widen the scope of benefits we offer through this program, to respond to as many needs as possible we see among the finalists from previous editions. In this sense, among the benefits is the access to the workshops we organize with experts from related fields at the national level, dedicated to companies registered on the Made in Romania platform. Along with these, we offer access to seminars addressed to the employees’ finalists and to events for top management, and finally, by entering the semifinals of the Made in Romania program, the companies will directly benefit from extensive promotion both throughout the edition, as well as afterward. Moreover, out of the determination to offer constant support to the companies enrolled in the program, this year, we are launching the Made in Romania podcast, representing a new opportunity offered to entrepreneurs to tell their company story”, stated Adrian Tanase, CEO Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The Made in Romania program is structured in several stages, the first taking place between March 29 and May 31, in which entrepreneurs, the community formed around the companies, employees and partners, as well as members of the Nomination Committee can register on the www.investingromania.com the company in whose potential they believe in. In the program can be nominated Romanian companies that have at least 51% resident individuals/legal entities in the shareholding structure, companies from all industries and of all sizes, with a minimum condition of 3 years of activity or a turnover of at least EUR 250,000 in the last reported year. The full eligibility criteria can be found in the Made in Romania Program Guide.

In the second stage, held in June, the selection period of the 50 semi-finalist companies carried out by the Nomination Committee will take place, followed by the period 3-31 July, in which the public will vote for the favorite company. Among the 15 companies, the public vote will determine the first three winners of the 2023 edition. On August 3, the Jury meeting will take place to designate the other 12 finalist companies. The Made in Romania 2023 Awards Gala will take place in September.

Another stage of the program, which will take place between October and November 2023, is dedicated to the 6th edition of the Made in Romania Mentoring Program, in which can participate the finalist and semi-finalist companies nominated in the current edition, or registered in the program platform. The last stage of the edition will be dedicated to writing the book containing the success stories of this year's finalists, which will be released at the beginning of next year.

The Made in Romania project was launched in 2017, and the 5 editions brought together over 1,000 companies nominated in the Made in Romania program and 20 companies that used the tools provided by the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The total value of the 35 rounds of share financing and bond issues at the Bucharest Stock Exchange carried out by the 20 companies exceeded the amount of EUR 230 mn.

- This is a Press Release.