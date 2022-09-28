Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Exhibitions, conferences and experiments at Bucharest Science Festival this week

28 September 2022
Bucharest Science Festival, the most important event of its kind in Romania, holds its 10th edition this week. The event takes place between September 28 and October 2 in several locations in Bucharest, and participation is free.

The festival is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization and is organized by the Secular-Humanist Association of Romania (ASUR) and Planeta Științei.

This year's program includes exhibitions, conferences and debates, guided tours, experiments, and demonstrations.

At Promenada Mall, for example, visitors can see the Law Enforcement Technology exhibition (September 28-29) featuring special forces equipment, remote-controlled demining robots, and forensics kits and techniques. Moreover, on September 29, teams of students, under the coordination of science teachers, will conduct several experiments and demonstrations. Another special exhibition dedicated to the space industry is scheduled for September 30.

Meanwhile, a mobile population training center for emergency response makes a stop at Vulcan Value Center. Between September 28 and October 2, the mobile center awaits visitors with smart equipment that simulates complex emergencies, such as house fires, an extreme weather package, or a realistic simulation of an earthquake.

At the same time, at Auchan Titan Shopping Center, the "Be Prepared" caravan offers free first aid courses in emergency situations.

The detailed program is available on the event's website and the FestivApp mobile app.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
