Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 13:46
Social

Bucharest to introduce additional restrictions as COVID incidence rate goes over 6 per thousand

29 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest’s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached 6.33 per thousand on Wednesday, September 29.

According to the regulations in force, additional restrictions should be implemented when the infection rate goes over 6 per thousand. The Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations is expected to meet within the legal term of 48 hours to decide on the new measures.

According to the current rules, at this incidence rate, schools in Bucharest should move online starting next week. However, education minister Sorin Cimpeanu said he would want the education units to remain open even when the incidence rate goes over 6 per thousand. A decision is expected by Friday, according to News.ro.

Other restrictions would include the night-time curfew on weekends. Unvaccinated people would not be allowed to leave the house between 20:00 and 05:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with a few exceptions, according to Biziday.ro. Also, the shops should close at 18:00 on weekends.

Also, people would no longer be allowed to organize private events such as weddings or baptisms, and the cinemas, performance halls, theatres, gyms should be closed.

The capital’s incidence rate increased from 4.95 per thousand on Monday to 5.57 on Tuesday and 6.33 on Wednesday. A month ago, on August 29, the 14-day infection rate in Bucharest was 0.74 per thousand.

Bucharest is the second large city in Romania to pass the 6 per thousand incidence rate after Timisoara. Cluj-Napoca also exceeded this threshold on Wednesday.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 09:11
29 September 2021
Social
Romania's Covid-19 vaccination rate too low to stop 4th wave
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 13:46
Social

Bucharest to introduce additional restrictions as COVID incidence rate goes over 6 per thousand

29 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest’s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached 6.33 per thousand on Wednesday, September 29.

According to the regulations in force, additional restrictions should be implemented when the infection rate goes over 6 per thousand. The Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations is expected to meet within the legal term of 48 hours to decide on the new measures.

According to the current rules, at this incidence rate, schools in Bucharest should move online starting next week. However, education minister Sorin Cimpeanu said he would want the education units to remain open even when the incidence rate goes over 6 per thousand. A decision is expected by Friday, according to News.ro.

Other restrictions would include the night-time curfew on weekends. Unvaccinated people would not be allowed to leave the house between 20:00 and 05:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with a few exceptions, according to Biziday.ro. Also, the shops should close at 18:00 on weekends.

Also, people would no longer be allowed to organize private events such as weddings or baptisms, and the cinemas, performance halls, theatres, gyms should be closed.

The capital’s incidence rate increased from 4.95 per thousand on Monday to 5.57 on Tuesday and 6.33 on Wednesday. A month ago, on August 29, the 14-day infection rate in Bucharest was 0.74 per thousand.

Bucharest is the second large city in Romania to pass the 6 per thousand incidence rate after Timisoara. Cluj-Napoca also exceeded this threshold on Wednesday.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 09:11
29 September 2021
Social
Romania's Covid-19 vaccination rate too low to stop 4th wave
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company raises EUR 1.2 mln to open offices in the US and Israel
29 September 2021
RI +
A new way to experience Bucharest with German theater group’s audio walks app
27 September 2021
Politics
European Commission greenlights Romania’s EUR 29.2 bln recovery and resilience plan
27 September 2021
RI +
Autumn special: More wineries to visit in Romania
24 September 2021
Culture
2021 European Heritage Awards: Small wooden church in Romania wins Grand Prix & Public Choice Award
24 September 2021
RI +
Film review and interview – Wild Romania, a ten-year journey from idea to breathtaking nature documentary
15 September 2021
Business
Romanian cryptocurrency Elrond breaks USD 5 bln market cap after move into US
12 September 2021
Sports
British player with Romanian roots wins US Open and writes tennis history