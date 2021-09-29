Romania's Covid-19 vaccination rate too low to stop 4th wave

The vaccination coverage rate in Romania is not enough to limit the effects of the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign, warned on September 28.

While not coming with ideas for increasing the coverage rate, he highlighted the benefits of the third dose - which restores vaccines' effectiveness to over 97% protection against severe forms.

Prime minister Florin Citu and President Klaus Iohannis promised recently to reconsider the vaccination campaign because of its disappointing results so far.

"On September 28, there are over 10 million doses currently administered in the country, over 5.4 million people who have received at least one dose of vaccine. We still have a long way to go, obviously, this vaccination coverage rate is not enough to limit the negative consequences of the fourth wave of Covid and especially of the Delta variant infection," Gheorghita said, according to B1tv.ro.

