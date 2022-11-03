Business

Bucharest secures EUR 11.5 mln from Resilience fund to modernize traffic lights

03 November 2022
Bucharest City Hall, along with its six districts, recently obtained funds through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to modernize the city’s traffic lights.

The funds, EUR 11.5 mln, are non-reimbursable and will cover the first stage of a project designed to expand Bucharest’s network of smart traffic lights. As many as 85 busy intersections will be covered in the first phase and will be modernized and reconfigured. Each is part of important routes used to exit the city and its central areas: Colentina St., Alexandriei St., Iuliu Maniu Boulevard, the Bucharest – Târgovişte road, and Berceni St.

Bucharest’s district City Halls will also use part of the funds to purchase 220 charging stations for electric and hybrid cars.

"The modernization and expansion of the intelligent traffic light system in Bucharest will be done in four distinct stages. The second stage provides for increasing the capacity of the current traffic center, including through its technological equipment (servers, software). This allows for more efficient traffic management in the intersections already integrated into the centralized system, but also its extension to other intersections in Bucharest," general mayor Nicusor Dan wrote on Facebook.

Stages 3 and 4 will see all major intersections in the capital included in the centralized traffic management system and the expansion of intelligent traffic lighting throughout the city. A request for funding for these stages of the project has already been submitted, the mayor says.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)

1

