Bucharest ranks 111th in Quality of Living ranking for expats

The capital of Romania was recently ranked 111th in the Quality of Living 2023 ranking for expats in a list compiled by the consultancy firm Mercer. Vienna maintained its top position.

The Mercer – Quality of Living study evaluates living conditions in over 450 cities worldwide to help businesses calculate fair and consistent allocations for expatriates. Living conditions are analyzed based on 39 factors, grouped into 10 categories: political and social environment, economic environment, socio-cultural environment, medical and health considerations, schools and education, public services and transportation, recreation, consumer goods, housing, and natural environment.

Vienna, Zurich, Auckland (New Zealand), and Copenhagen offer expats the highest quality of life this year, followed by Geneva. Bucharest is 111th, ahead of cities like Sofia (125), Beijing (126), Tel Aviv (127), and Istanbul (137).

Vancouver (8th overall) is the highest-ranked city in North America this year, offering residents a unique combination of outdoor recreation and cosmopolitan life. San Francisco (37th overall), ranks first in the United States, while Montevideo (89th overall), has the highest quality of life in Latin America.

Dubai (79th overall) and Abu Dhabi (84th overall) in the United Arab Emirates lead the rankings in the Middle East, both renowned for their modern infrastructure and diverse expatriate communities. Close behind is Port Louis, Mauritius (88th overall), with the best quality of life in Africa. The top Asian city and 29th overall is Singapore, offering a clean and safe environment combined with an extremely efficient infrastructure.

Among the world's largest metropolitan cities with populations over ten million, Paris (32nd overall) ranks first, followed by New York (40th) and London (45th).

In response to employers' interest in sustainability, Mercer also assessed the most environmentally friendly cities. Canberra ranks first, reflecting its high performance from a sustainability perspective, including effective measures for reducing air pollution and improving water availability and safety. Oslo, Adelaide, Helsinki, and Ottawa also rank highly for recent sustainability efforts.

