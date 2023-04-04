Bucharest Polytechnic University professor sent to court for bribery

Dinca Cristian-Florian, university professor and director of the Department of Energy Production and Use at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, was sent to court on bribery charges. Prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) say he received RON 161,370 from two people employed in projects with European funds run by the university.

According to DNA, the illegal acts occurred between August 2020 and February 2023.

Dinca, as project manager of the "Associate-474 PED/2020", "Hybrid Solvent", "In-No-Plastic", "Solvent development", and "Cap soft" projects financed from non-refundable funds, asked and received the RON 161,370 bribes. The money represented roughly half of the allowance that the two persons would have received as employees in the respective projects.

On March 2 this year, according to the agreement, Dinca allegedly received RON 6,000 from one of the two persons representing the tranche from the salary in February. That's when he was caught red-handed.

The professor was placed under judicial control, and the case was sent to the Bucharest Court for trial.

