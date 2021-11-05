Romanian university professor sentenced to 3 years in jail for taking bribes from students

A university professor from the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering of the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca was sentenced to three years in prison for taking bribes from students to help them pass some exams.

The Cluj Court of Appeal ruled the decision, according to Stiri.tvr.ro.

The professor was arrested in 2017 after being caught taking money from students. He was later released from jail and investigated under house arrest.

During searches, investigators found EUR 2,000 in the professor’s office and some envelopes with students’ names written on them.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)