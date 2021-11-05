Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 05/11/2021 - 14:32
Social

Romanian university professor sentenced to 3 years in jail for taking bribes from students

11 May 2021
A university professor from the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering of the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca was sentenced to three years in prison for taking bribes from students to help them pass some exams.

The Cluj Court of Appeal ruled the decision, according to Stiri.tvr.ro.

The professor was arrested in 2017 after being caught taking money from students. He was later released from jail and investigated under house arrest.

During searches, investigators found EUR 2,000 in the professor’s office and some envelopes with students’ names written on them.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
