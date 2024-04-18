Events

Bucharest’s Peasant Museum hosts Palm Sunday fair this month

18 April 2024

The National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest will mark the Orthodox Palm Sunday (Florii) celebration with a dedicated fair this month. Scheduled for the April 26-28 weekend, the event will feature products made by local craftsmen and traditional goodies.

Thus, from Friday to Sunday next week, between 10 AM and 6 PM, museum visitors will have the opportunity to admire and buy a wide variety of carefully crafted items. Among them are painted eggs, icons, wooden objects, ceramics, fabrics, toys, and ornaments.

There will also be specific goodies such as homemade cakes and cookies, gingerbread, bee honey, pollen and propolis, medicinal herbs, and jams.

Entrance tickets cost RON 12 for adults, RON 6 for pensioners, and RON 3 for pupils and students, holders of the Euro 26 card up to 30 years old, and adults with medium or mild disabilities.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Muzeultaranuluiroman.ro)

1

