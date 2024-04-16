Bucharest Opera Festival holds All Puccini Edition this year

Bucharest Opera Festival will return in June with an All Puccini Edition. No less than eight productions from the creation of the great composer, a semi-staged show, an opera gala, and ten theatres are part of this year's program.

Bucharest Opera Festival – All Puccini Edition will be hosted by the National Opera House on June 7-16.

More than 1,500 musicians, dancers, artistic and technical staff will be present on stage and behind the scenes at the event, the organizers said.

The lineup includes the Hungarian State Opera from Budapest, Daegu Opera Festival from Korea, the Romanian National Opera Iaşi, the Romanian National Opera in Cluj-Napoca, the Romanian National Opera in Timişoara, the Hungarian Opera House in Cluj-Napoca, the "Oleg Danovski" National Opera and Ballet Theatre in Constanţa, the Braşov Opera House, the "Nae Leonard" Opera and Operetta Theater in Galaţi, and, of course, National Opera in Bucharest.

The complete program is available here. Tickets can be purchased online and from the National Opera House's ticket office.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)