Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan to run as independent for another term

Bucharest's general mayor Nicusor Dan confirmed that he would run as an independent candidate for another term in next year's local elections.

He said he would accept support from parties willing to endorse his candidacy, Digi24 reported.

A founder of Uniunea Salvati Bucurestiul, the origin of the reformist party USR, Nicusor Dan won the local elections for the mayoral seat in Bucharest with 42% of the votes, running on the USR ticket but backed by the ruling Liberal Party (PNL) as well. However, he is no longer a member of USR since 2017.

Separately, his policy of discouraging excessive real estate developments at the expense of green spaces made him many enemies among the developers, some of whom may be influential among the Liberal leadership.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)