Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/22/2021 - 08:19
Business

Bucharest mayor warns municipality's budget will halve in 2022

22 December 2021
The general mayor of Bucharest, Nicușor Dan, announced that in 2022 the institution would see its revenues cut by half compared to the actual revenues of 2021, which will make Bucharest City Hall unable to provide the public services it has in its attributions.

He referred to the budget after the deduction of the subsidies (heating public transport), which will surge in 2022. 

"As the draft national budget shows at the moment, the real revenues of the Bucharest City Hall in 2022 will be half of the actual revenues in 2021, which will make it impossible for the Bucharest City Hall to provide the public services it provides. He has responsibilities," Nicușor Dan announced, Profit.ro reported.

He explained that in 2021, the budget of the municipality was RON 10 bln, of which RON 6 bln went to the districts (sectors), and RON 4 bln went to the central municipality. Of these four billion, two were for subsidies, one billion for thermal and one billion for public transport.

Nicușor Dan specified that the budget for 2022 is RON 10 bln as well, but that the subsidies will be three billion, not just two billion, and thus the Bucharest City Hall will have to manage with one billion, compared to the two that were this year.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 14:26
07 December 2021
Co-living, co-working & specialty coffee: Two young Frenchmen’s business in Bucharest
Normal
