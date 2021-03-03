Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 08:37
Social

Bucharest University expels 45 law students for organized cheating in online exams

03 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest University rector Marian Preda endorsed the proposal drafted by the Law Faculty's Council for expelling 45 first-year law students who repeatedly cheated in their online exams this winter, Edupedu.ro reported.

"The evidence underlying the decisions shows, without any doubt, that the students in question have obviously and repeatedly violated the faculty and the university regulations at several exams. We also have testimonies from the students who admitted, during the discussions with the faculty representatives, that they cheated the exams," said Preda, adding that the university had only one option to sanction the fraud: expelling the students.

"I would not want to easily get over the moral component of this situation, especially since the current students of the Faculty of Law are the ones who will do justice in the future, and a strong state, the rule of law, needs fair, honest lawyers and good professionals," Marian Preda said.

The law faculties from the Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Iasi, and Lucian Blaga University in Sibiu issued support statements expressing "solidarity with the Bucharest University's Law Faculty in its effort not to tolerate undisputed fraud."

This is one of the biggest university scandals in Romania in recent years. It comes after a challenging year during which local universities had to switch to online courses and exams due to the pandemic.

However, most universities have been struggling when it comes to the online evaluation of their students. The expelled students reportedly organized in WhatsApp groups where they shared answers to exam questions and ways to bypass the anti-fraud measures adopted by the faculty for the online exams.   

(Photo: Vladsogodel | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 08:37
Social

Bucharest University expels 45 law students for organized cheating in online exams

03 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest University rector Marian Preda endorsed the proposal drafted by the Law Faculty's Council for expelling 45 first-year law students who repeatedly cheated in their online exams this winter, Edupedu.ro reported.

"The evidence underlying the decisions shows, without any doubt, that the students in question have obviously and repeatedly violated the faculty and the university regulations at several exams. We also have testimonies from the students who admitted, during the discussions with the faculty representatives, that they cheated the exams," said Preda, adding that the university had only one option to sanction the fraud: expelling the students.

"I would not want to easily get over the moral component of this situation, especially since the current students of the Faculty of Law are the ones who will do justice in the future, and a strong state, the rule of law, needs fair, honest lawyers and good professionals," Marian Preda said.

The law faculties from the Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Iasi, and Lucian Blaga University in Sibiu issued support statements expressing "solidarity with the Bucharest University's Law Faculty in its effort not to tolerate undisputed fraud."

This is one of the biggest university scandals in Romania in recent years. It comes after a challenging year during which local universities had to switch to online courses and exams due to the pandemic.

However, most universities have been struggling when it comes to the online evaluation of their students. The expelled students reportedly organized in WhatsApp groups where they shared answers to exam questions and ways to bypass the anti-fraud measures adopted by the faculty for the online exams.   

(Photo: Vladsogodel | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 March 2021
Justice
Former Romanian tourism minister Elena Udrea and former president Basescu's daughter get jail sentences in corruption case
01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
02 March 2021
Culture
Western TV series starring Matthias Schoenaerts to film in Romania
22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption