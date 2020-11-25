Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Senior Editor

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 15:03
International school prices: Bucharest ranked 14th out of 29 cities in Europe

25 November 2020
A research looking at the cost of international education in Europe in 2020 ranked Bucharest 14th out of 29 cities from 19 countries.

The research conducted by the International Schools Database compares the cost of international schools in 2020 both across Europe and around the world.

In Europe, Switzerland dominates as the most expensive country for international schools. Zurich, Lausanne, and Geneva take the top three spots in the International Schools Database’s ranking, with prices in Laussane-Vaud and Geneva starting at a minimum of around USD 16,000.

Spain is among the cheapest countries in Europe for international school fees, with six cities among the most affordable in the region: Valencia, Malaga, Alicante, Madrid, Barcelona, and Mallorca.

Two of Europe’s iconic capitals - Paris and London - have the biggest range of international school prices. In Paris, the difference between the cheapest and most expensive international schools is USD 33,000 a year. In London, this difference is slightly higher, at USD 34,000 a year. 

In contrast, other major European capitals like Berlin and Rome have a narrower range of international school fees. In Rome, for example, the cost difference between the least and the most expensive international schools is USD 15,000 a year.

In Bucharest, the prices range from USD 4,380 to USD 24,030 per year. 

Globally, the most expensive countries in the world for international education are the US, China, and Switzerland. On the other hand, African cities are much, much cheaper for international schooling.

The full global report is available here, while the results for Europe can be found here.

(Photo source: Syda Productions/Dreasmtime.com)

