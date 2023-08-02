Culture

Dance takes center stage at dedicated festival in Bucharest this September

02 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest International Dance Film Festival (BIDFF)has announced for its ninth edition a program that includes more than 20 events, ranging from film screenings and VR experiences to performances and workshops for the Bucharest community of artists and activities for the elderly or children from vulnerable environments.

The event, scheduled to take place between September 7th and September 10th, aims to showcase production tackling topics that connect with ecology, technology, body transformation, and the connections between the past and the future, the organizers explained.

“BIDFF aims to create a space for dialogue and exchange of experiences, and alternative to social discord. For four days, dances, choreographers, visual artists, directors, VR creators, theoreticians and producers take part in the events of BIDEF, structured in five sections characterized by diversity, multiplicity, and openness,” choreographer Simona Deaconescu, the artistic director of BIDF, explained.

The section BIDFF Films will screen four films where movement, dance, and the body are the main topics. These are Benjamin Millepied’s Carmen, Anna Hints’s Smoked Sauna Sisterhood, Kaveh Nabatian’s Leave the Bones, and Molly Gordon & Nick Lieberman’s Theater Camp.

The festival takes place at Cinema Elvire Popesco, Grădina cu Filme - Cinema & More, the National Dance Center, SAC @ Malmaison, Linotip, and Amalia & Șef Rabin Dr Moses Rosen Residential Center for the Elderly.

The program is updated on the festival’s website.

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

 

Read next
Normal
Culture

Dance takes center stage at dedicated festival in Bucharest this September

02 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest International Dance Film Festival (BIDFF)has announced for its ninth edition a program that includes more than 20 events, ranging from film screenings and VR experiences to performances and workshops for the Bucharest community of artists and activities for the elderly or children from vulnerable environments.

The event, scheduled to take place between September 7th and September 10th, aims to showcase production tackling topics that connect with ecology, technology, body transformation, and the connections between the past and the future, the organizers explained.

“BIDFF aims to create a space for dialogue and exchange of experiences, and alternative to social discord. For four days, dances, choreographers, visual artists, directors, VR creators, theoreticians and producers take part in the events of BIDEF, structured in five sections characterized by diversity, multiplicity, and openness,” choreographer Simona Deaconescu, the artistic director of BIDF, explained.

The section BIDFF Films will screen four films where movement, dance, and the body are the main topics. These are Benjamin Millepied’s Carmen, Anna Hints’s Smoked Sauna Sisterhood, Kaveh Nabatian’s Leave the Bones, and Molly Gordon & Nick Lieberman’s Theater Camp.

The festival takes place at Cinema Elvire Popesco, Grădina cu Filme - Cinema & More, the National Dance Center, SAC @ Malmaison, Linotip, and Amalia & Șef Rabin Dr Moses Rosen Residential Center for the Elderly.

The program is updated on the festival’s website.

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

 

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 August 2023
Business
Romania's ruling coalition promises to cut public spending, tax loopholes
31 July 2023
Tech
SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest
31 July 2023
Interviews
Oltenia de sub Munte: The Romanian region aiming to become a UNESCO geopark
26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges