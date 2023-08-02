Dance takes center stage at dedicated festival in Bucharest this September

The Bucharest International Dance Film Festival (BIDFF)has announced for its ninth edition a program that includes more than 20 events, ranging from film screenings and VR experiences to performances and workshops for the Bucharest community of artists and activities for the elderly or children from vulnerable environments.

The event, scheduled to take place between September 7th and September 10th, aims to showcase production tackling topics that connect with ecology, technology, body transformation, and the connections between the past and the future, the organizers explained.

“BIDFF aims to create a space for dialogue and exchange of experiences, and alternative to social discord. For four days, dances, choreographers, visual artists, directors, VR creators, theoreticians and producers take part in the events of BIDEF, structured in five sections characterized by diversity, multiplicity, and openness,” choreographer Simona Deaconescu, the artistic director of BIDF, explained.

The section BIDFF Films will screen four films where movement, dance, and the body are the main topics. These are Benjamin Millepied’s Carmen, Anna Hints’s Smoked Sauna Sisterhood, Kaveh Nabatian’s Leave the Bones, and Molly Gordon & Nick Lieberman’s Theater Camp.

The festival takes place at Cinema Elvire Popesco, Grădina cu Filme - Cinema & More, the National Dance Center, SAC @ Malmaison, Linotip, and Amalia & Șef Rabin Dr Moses Rosen Residential Center for the Elderly.

The program is updated on the festival’s website.

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

