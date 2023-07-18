Events

Bucharest’s first Dance Night happening in August

18 July 2023

More than 2,000 dancers from 30 schools, studios and dance initiatives will dance on Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei on August 26 as part of the first edition of the Dance Night. The event will also include free demo lessons and an afterparty.

Thus, from 17:00 to 20:00 on August 26, six landmark areas on Calea Victoriei (Military Circle, Revolution Monument, Radisson Hotel, Monteoru Garden, Palace Casino and Enescu Museum) will become venues for street dance performances and flash-mobs performed by professional dancers. And according to the organizers, residents and tourists can also join in and dance alongside the artists.

This event is held within the Open Streets – Bucharest, Urban Promenade project.

The actual Dance Night featuring dance schools will start at 19:00, with three hours of free demo dance lessons for all visitors held in partner dance schools. Those interested can try various dance styles, from Argentine tango, salsa, bachata and kizomba, to contemporary dance, street dance, waltz, hip-hop, popular dances, Indian/Bollywood dance, and many more.

The event will culminate with the Great Dance Party (Dancers of Bucharest), which will start at 22:00 in the foyer of Sala Polivalentă. The organizers said they prepared two different playlists for this party: Latin Fiesta - featuring Latin dance music (salsa, bachata, kizomba, tango) and All Times Dance Hits - with the most popular dance hits from the pop, rock, disco, funk, hip-hop, electro area, nostalgic Romanian dance hits, and best of decades (1990-2000, 2000-2010 and 2010-2022).

Tickets for the afterparty will go on sale on July 24 on the Iabilet.ro and kooltix.com platforms. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Noaptea Dansului)

