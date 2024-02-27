Bucharest’s Colentina Hospital will have a tissue bank, mayor says

Bucharest’s general mayor, Nicuşor Dan, announced in a post on social media that a tissue bank will be set up at the Colentina Hospital. Work has already started, the official said, and the construction may be completed by the end of the year.

“We started the work on the Tissue Bank inside the Colentina Hospital, an extremely important project for the entire medical system in Romania,” mayor Dan said, quoted by News.ro.

The tissue bank will help increase the storage and processing capacity for several specialties.

“All tissues that can be harvested - bone, tendon, cornea, skin, will be brought and stored here, to be used by doctors,” Nicuşor Dan explained.

“I am optimistic that towards the end of this year, we will have completed the entire construction so that from the beginning of next year, we will start equipping it,” he added.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)