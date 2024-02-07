Administration

Bucharest’s former Scala cinema and two other buildings to be consolidated

07 February 2024

General mayor Nicuşor Dan recently announced that the building housing the former Scala cinema, located in downtown Bucharest, and two other buildings located on Vasile Lascăr and Spătarului streets will be consolidated with non-repayable funds through the National Program for the Consolidation of Buildings with High Seismic Risk. 

"The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration has included these three buildings on the list of eligible projects for the conclusion of financing contracts, and the value is RON 110.08 million," the general mayor wrote on Facebook

Up to this point, the Municipal Administration for the Consolidation of Buildings with High Seismic Risk has 24 projects approved for non-repayable financing from national funds (21 residential buildings and three public ones). The amount that the Municipality of Bucharest, through AMCCRS, will obtain from the Ministry of Development is over RON 610 million, Nicuşor Dan specified. 

The building of the former Scala cinema was designed by Rudolf Fränkel, one of the leading architects of the avant-garde movement in Berlin. The cinema hall was inaugurated in the 1930s, in the presence of King Michael and Queen Marie. The building was nationalized by the communist regime, and in 2001, the entire building was returned to the heirs of the Bragadiru family, according to G4Media.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)

