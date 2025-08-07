Bucharest well below European average for flexible office space, Colliers report says

Flexible office space makes up only 2.3% of the total modern office stock in Bucharest, comparable to Dublin or Prague, but below the average seen in mature European markets, according to the “Flexpansion: The Architecture of Agility” report from real estate consultants at Colliers.

Top markets by total flex supply include Tier 1 cities: London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Madrid, Copenhagen, and Stockholm. The fastest-growing flex markets in 2024 (Tier 2 & 3) were Riga, Athens, Tallinn, Ljubljana, and Leeds.

Currently, Bucharest has only around 50 locations operated by nearly 30 providers, even though such spaces offer a solution to many challenges that appear during the transition to hybrid work.

“We’re no longer talking about a divide between traditional and flexible offices, but rather a strategic complementarity between two models with different, yet equally important, roles. Traditional offices offer stability, predictability, and long-term tailored space, much like the steady rhythm section of an orchestra. Meanwhile, flexible spaces bring dynamism, adaptability, and ease of mobilization, like agile soloists able to improvise quickly based on the context,” explains Daniela Popescu, Tenant Services & Workplace Advisory Director in the Office department at Colliers Romania.

This new work reality, adds the Colliers executive, is also putting pressure on the traditional office segment, which is evolving to meet the modern expectations of employees, greater comfort, attractive common areas, and integrated services. Landlords of traditional office spaces are increasingly investing in welcoming shared areas and employee well-being–focused design, transforming conventional offices into genuine platforms for connection and efficiency.

One of the key advantages of Bucharest’s flexible office market remains its competitive cost level. According to Colliers data, the average monthly rent for a private office in a flexible workspace in the capital is around EUR 300, significantly lower than in comparable European cities, where prices reach EUR 500 in Amsterdam, EUR 625 in Dublin, and even EUR 850 in London.

This cost advantage, combined with a stable and growing office market, can become a strategic asset for international operators looking to expand in Central and Eastern Europe, according to the report. Beyond Bucharest, cities like Cluj-Napoca, Iași, and Timișoara are increasingly drawing the attention of flexible workspace operators, supported by dynamic IT&C ecosystems, a strong talent pool, and openness to modern work models.

At the same time, flexible office spaces are now being fully integrated into the corporate strategies of medium and large companies. Businesses are increasingly using flexible offices for transitional teams, satellite hubs, or to test new markets, maximizing adaptability while minimizing risk.

Across the EMEA region, the flexible office market has seen significant growth in recent years, reaching a total stock of approximately 8.3 million square meters by the end of 2024, up from just 2 million square meters in 2010. At the same time, the number of active operators has tripled, now exceeding 1,850, with over 80 new players entering the market in 2024 alone.

(Photo source: Andreasg | Dreamstime.com)