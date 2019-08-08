Bucharest International Dance Film Festival returns with new edition in September

The fifth edition of the Bucharest International Dance Film Festival (BIDFF), the only cinematic event in Romania dedicated to dance films, will take place between September 4 and September 8 in several venues in the capital. The theme of this year’s edition is The Network.

The festival will open with the 2019 Sweden-Georgia-France co-production And Then We Danced (Swedish director Levan Akin’s third film) - a portrait of a conservative society that still has the power to remove or ignore citizens who do not follow the "tradition,” according to a press release.

BIDFF 2019 will be held at Cinema Elvire Popesco, Muzeul Taranului Cinema, the National Center of Dance Bucharest, LINOTIP - Independent Choreographic Center, but also in unconventional spaces such as Fabrica Gastropub and Apollo 111.

More details are available here.

[email protected]