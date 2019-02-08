Festival celebrating Ibero-American cinema & culture returns to Bucharest in September

Pelicula, the festival celebrating Ibero-American cinema and culture, will return with a new edition in Bucharest, between September 11 and September 15.

The festival combines film screenings with dance demonstrations, food, music, and exhibitions. This year’s focus country is Brazil, and thus the organizers chose one of the country’s iconic films – Central Do Brasil – to open the fourth edition. The film has over 30 awards and nominations in international festivals, was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress and Best Foreign Language Film, and received in 1999 the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Film.

This year’s Pelicula competition includes 5 films from Brazil, Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Chile, namely Loveling directed by Gustavo Pizzi, Song Without a Name by Melina León, The Chambermaid by Lila Avilés, Benjamin Naishtat’s Rojo, and Too Late to Die Young by Dominga Sotomayor.

Festival events will be organized at Cinema Elvire Popesco, Cervantes Institute, Muzeul Taranului Cinema, and other alternative spaces in Bucharest. Tickets can be purchased online here.

