Study places Bucharest in top 3 cheapest clubbing destinations in Europe

Bucharest is not only one of the best clubbing destinations in Europe but also one of the cheapest, according to a summer travel study made by HomeToGo, a large search and price-comparison platform for holiday accommodation.

For the European Club Price Index 2019, HomeToGo has selected Europe’s 30 best cities for nightlife, based on the number of venues, the number of events listed, the quality of events based on user ratings, and their own search trends. To rank them by price, HomeToGo researched the cost of club entry on a Saturday night, a small beer, a mixed drink, a 5-mile taxi journey and one night in a 4-person holiday rental in each destination.

Bucharest was selected as one of the top destinations, and was revealed as the second cheapest of the top 30. A night out and accommodation in the Romanian capital costs just GBP 29.77 (some EUR 35) in total according to this study, which is less than a tenth as much as the most expensive destination, Ibiza. The club entry is GBP 7.20 (EUR 8.40), a beer has the price of GBP 1.62 (EUR 1.89) while a mixed drink costs GBP 4.32 (some EUR 5), and a 5-mile taxi ride costs GBP 3.06 (EUR 3.57).

Tbilisi (Georgia) is the cheapest clubbing destination according to HomeToGo, a night out and accommodation here costing just GBP 25.13 (almost EUR 30) in total.

Belgrade (Serbia) ranks third with a total cost of GBP 30.94 (EUR 36.10), followed by Vilnius (Lithuania), Riga (Latvia), and Warsaw (Poland). The top ten cheapest clubbing destinations is completed by Istanbul (Turkey), Prague (Czechia), Budapest (Hungary), and Lisbon (Portugal).

On the other hand, the most expensive clubbing destinations in Europe are Ibiza – where a night out and accommodation costs GBP 361.27 (over EUR 421), Mykonos – with a total cost of GBP 151.93 (some EUR 177), and Zurich – GBP 126.43 (EUR 147.5).

The full ranking is available here.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)