Bucharest Christmas Market 2022: Dates, location and activities announced

Bucharest Christmas Market, the main event of the holiday season in the capital city, will open its doors this weekend, November 20. Attracting more than 1 million visitors every year, the Christmas Market transforms the city center into a festive space for the whole family with a diverse artistic program, winter games, themed areas, and a wide variety of delicacies, gifts and seasonal decorations.

The main Christmas fair of Bucharest will be held in Constitutiei Square, close to the Parliament Palace, between November 20 and December 26. It will be open daily, Monday to Friday between 12:00 and 23:00 and Saturday-Sunday between 10:00 and 23:00, and access will be free of charge.

More than 70 wooden booths will be open at the fair, awaiting visitors with gifts specific to the winter holidays, toys, handmade objects, traditional souvenirs, and food products.

Children will be able to visit Santa’s House, where they can meet, talk and take pictures with Santa, and have fun at the spaces dedicated to interactive activities and games.

The Christmas tree, ice rink, carousel, and panoramic wheel will complete the festive atmosphere in Constitutiei Square.

Moreover, the program also includes themed shows and concerts. The organizers said that artists, choirs, or folklore groups would perform on the stage set up in front of the Parliament Palace on weekends and public holidays. The calendar is November 30 - December 4, December 6, December 9 - 11, December 16 - 18 and December 23 - 26.

During their breaks from shopping, concerts and various fun activities, visitors can warm up and enjoy winter delicacies in the food truck area.

A more detailed program of the Bucharest Christmas Market will soon be available on pmb.ro, arcub.ro, proedus.ro, creart.ro.

The organizers also announced that, during the fair (between November 20 and December 26), road traffic would be restricted on lane 1 of the Constitutiei Square ring segment. Also, from November 19 to December 27, three temporary pedestrian crossings will be set up in the area: two in the area of the Ministry of Environment and one from Unirii Blvd., on the side of the Ministry of Finance.

