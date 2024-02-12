Twenty children will be part of the Children's Advisory Council of Bucharest, mayor says

Twenty children between the ages of 11 and 17 will be selected to be part of the Children's Advisory Council, an initiative of the Bucharest City Hall and UNICEF, mayor Nicuşor Dan announced.

"20 children, members of this Council, will become the voice of the youth of Bucharest," mayor Dan said.

"I want Bucharest to become a Child-Friendly City, a place where their rights are respected, and the needs and priorities of the youngest citizens are reflected in the decisions taken by the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest," he added.

The young people who want to become members of this Council and get involved in the decision-making process in the Romanian capital city can register here by March 1.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Cosmin Enache)