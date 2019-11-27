Newsroom
Bucharest, among the cheapest cities in Europe for international schools
27 November 2019
Bucharest is cheaper than the average city in Europe for international schools, according to a research conducted by the International Schools Database, which reveals the cost of international education around the world in 2019, as well as by region.

In Europe, Switzerland is the most expensive country for international schooling. Zurich, Geneva and Lausanne take the top three spots in the International Schools Database’s ranking, with prices in Laussane-Vaud and Geneva starting at a minimum of USD 14,840 per year.

The widest range of school prices - from just USD 2,544 per year to USD 33,508 - is found in Paris. The French capital also has the lowest minimum price in all of the European cities covered by the research, while the lowest maximum is registered in Copenhagen.

Bucharest is ranked as the 8th cheapest out of the 21 European cities included in the research, the prices here ranging from USD 4,078 to USD 21,880 per year.

Globally, the most expensive international education can be found in Asia, particularly in China, while the Middle East and Africa are the cheapest areas in the world.

The full global report is available here while the results for Europe can be found here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

40