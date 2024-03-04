Ruling coalition blocks budget planning for Bucharest municipality

The budget planning for 2024 drafted by the team of Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan, backed by the opposition party USR and its partners, was rejected by the representatives of the Liberals and Social Democrats – who plan to find a joint candidate for the mayoral seat at the local elections scheduled in June.

The representatives of the Liberal Party voted against it, and those of the Social Democrats didn’t attend the meeting on March 1.

Mayor Nicusor Dan summoned another meeting for March 6, Ziare.com reported.

The Liberals blamed Nicusor Dan for not using enough European funds, not having a plan to pay back the municipality’s debts, increasing social spending, and lacking financing for key infrastructure projects.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)