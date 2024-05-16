BT Property acquires retail park in Romania from Polish group Scallier

Alternative investment fund BT Property said on May 15 that it acquired Funshop Park Turda, Cluj county, from the Polish group Scallier. The transaction marks the fund's entry into the retail market, where it aims to expand.

Funshop Park Turda retail park has over 9,000 sqm of leasable area and BREEAM-certified buildings, according to international standards.

BT Asset Management SAI SA, a company of Banca Transilvania Financial Group, manages FIA Imobiliar BT Property.

The fund was launched in 2022 and currently has assets of EUR 32 million. Its portfolio comprises premium real estate in Romania with a leasable area of over 40,000 sqm.

According to the company, it is the first alternative investment fund specializing in real estate investments authorized in Romania by the Financial Supervisory Authority.

