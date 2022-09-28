Business

Banca Transilvania’s microfinance arm gets EUR 8.5 mln grant under InvestEU scheme

28 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Investment Fund (EIF), a provider of risk finance part of the European Investment Bank (EIB) group, will extend EUR 8.4 mln to support microfinance operations in amount of RON 500 mln (EUR 100 mln) by BT Mic - the dedicated microfinance subsidiary of Banca Transilvania, Romania's largest banking group.

The money comes from the European Union's budget under European Union's scheme InvestEU, which is aimed at supporting sustainable investment, innovation and job creation in Europe.

The grant is supposed to support lending to some 7,500 entrepreneurs and farmers across Romania. It shall ensure enhanced access to finance for very small entrepreneurs, with a direct impact on job creation and economic development in the served communities.

The InvestEU programme, which builds on the success of the previous Investment Plan for Europe, also known as the "Juncker Plan" over the period 2015-2021, has three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal.

The InvestEU Fund is implemented via various financial partners, particularly the EIB. They will invest in projects using the EU budget guarantee of EUR 26.2 bln to mobilise at least EUR 372 bln in additional investments.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alekleks/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Banca Transilvania’s microfinance arm gets EUR 8.5 mln grant under InvestEU scheme

28 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Investment Fund (EIF), a provider of risk finance part of the European Investment Bank (EIB) group, will extend EUR 8.4 mln to support microfinance operations in amount of RON 500 mln (EUR 100 mln) by BT Mic - the dedicated microfinance subsidiary of Banca Transilvania, Romania's largest banking group.

The money comes from the European Union's budget under European Union's scheme InvestEU, which is aimed at supporting sustainable investment, innovation and job creation in Europe.

The grant is supposed to support lending to some 7,500 entrepreneurs and farmers across Romania. It shall ensure enhanced access to finance for very small entrepreneurs, with a direct impact on job creation and economic development in the served communities.

The InvestEU programme, which builds on the success of the previous Investment Plan for Europe, also known as the "Juncker Plan" over the period 2015-2021, has three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal.

The InvestEU Fund is implemented via various financial partners, particularly the EIB. They will invest in projects using the EU budget guarantee of EUR 26.2 bln to mobilise at least EUR 372 bln in additional investments.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alekleks/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca