BSOG ups by 25% its annual gas production target at MGD offshore perimeter

The first year of gas production in the MGD project operated by Black Sea Oil & Gas - BSOG, backed by the American investment fund Carlyle, exceeded the company’s initial expectations of delivering 1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year, the company announced.

The target was reached one month earlier than planned, and the company considers a 25% increase in output starting Q4 this year, Economica.net reported.

Tests held in March 2023 for increasing the production capacity proved successful, and the company is currently in discussion with the authorities about potentially increasing daily production by up to 25% in Q4 2023.

