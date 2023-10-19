BRK Financial recommends buying shares of Romania's largest pharma producer Antibiotice

BRK Financial Group (BVB: BRK) has maintained its buy recommendation for the shares of drug manufacturer Antibiotice Iasi (BVB: ATB), with a target price of RON 1,396 and a subsequent 12-month growth potential of 16%.

"[Antibiotice] pursues objectives such as capitalizing on production capacities, increasing the market share of products, doubling turnover and improving profitability. In the first semester (...), the company focused on the diversification of production, including in the direction of green energy and the modernization of laboratories through digitization. Also, new products were launched in different divisions," reads the research report quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The state-owned company announced RON 316 million turnover in H1, 27% more compared to the same period of 2022, and a net profit of RON 62 million (+82% y/y).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antibiotice.ro)