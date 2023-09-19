Real Estate

British investor eyes EUR 300 mln real estate portfolio of Mitiska in Romania

19 September 2023

The M Core Group, consisting of London & Cambridge Properties, Evolve Estates, Sheet Anchor and Proudreed, which owns 1,233 properties worth almost GBP 5 billion, is considering the acquisition of the 25 retail parks managed by Mitiska REIM in Romania, according to data from the real estate market quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The value of the portfolio is estimated at EUR 300 million.

The retail projects are among the most sought-after properties for investment due to the investment yield of 6.75%, but few have been traded, their owners wanting to keep them in the portfolio.

The retail parks have Kaufland or Lidl as the main retail anchors and have a total of 134,000 sqm of leasable area and over 150,000 visitors per day. The most recent inauguration was the investment in Giurgiu, where Lidl is the food anchor.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

1

