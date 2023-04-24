British Community Day – 13th May – Celebrating the dynamic British expat community in Romania!

News from Companies

Get ready for British Community Day! A celebration of the vibrant expat community in Romania, hosted by Cambridge School of Bucharest, in partnership with the British Romanian Chamber of Commerce and British Football School.

Join us for a fun-filled day of music, art, sports, food and family entertainment in celebration of British culture.

Sports enthusiasts will not be disappointed, as British Football School and Cricket Romania will be holding masterclasses for all ages. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. The Duke of Edinburgh International Awards Romania will also be leading exciting activities for children throughout the day.

For those looking to take home a piece of British culture, there will be a variety of British-themed businesses selling souvenirs, food, and books. Local businesses and performers will also be performing British-themed dances and songs on the main stage. A variety of food trucks will also be available throughout the day, for hot and cold treats.

British Community Day also serves as an opportunity to support a great cause - the Salvation Army. By attending this event, you can make a positive impact on your local community and contribute to a worthwhile charity.

The event will be held on Cambridge School of Bucharest’s campus in Pipera from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. As an accredited British School Overseas, CSB is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive learning environment, and supporting local charities. For more information, follow the event link.

*This is a Press Release.