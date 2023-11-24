Brick maker Brikston posts weaker financial results

Brikston Construction Solutions BVB: BKS), one of the largest producers of ceramic blocks and bricks and the only producer of ceramic tiles at the national level, announced its sales contracted by 25% y/y to RON 200 million (EUR 40 million) in January-September 2023.

Its profit plunged by 61% y/y but remained at a relevant level of RON 32.3 million (EUR 6.4 million), Ziarul Financiar reported.

BRK shares dropped by 3.85% y/y at BVB on a weak turnover. The company’s market capitalisation is RON 801 million (EUR 160 million).

The company is 97.9% controlled by Leier Rom Cluj-Napoca.

(Photo source: Nathan Barlow/Dreamstime.com)