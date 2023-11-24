Capital markets powered by BSE

Brick maker Brikston posts weaker financial results

24 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Brikston Construction Solutions BVB: BKS), one of the largest producers of ceramic blocks and bricks and the only producer of ceramic tiles at the national level, announced its sales contracted by 25% y/y to RON 200 million (EUR 40 million) in January-September 2023.

Its profit plunged by 61% y/y but remained at a relevant level of RON 32.3 million (EUR 6.4 million), Ziarul Financiar reported.

BRK shares dropped by 3.85% y/y at BVB on a weak turnover. The company’s market capitalisation is RON 801 million (EUR 160 million).

The company is 97.9% controlled by Leier Rom Cluj-Napoca.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nathan Barlow/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Brick maker Brikston posts weaker financial results

24 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Brikston Construction Solutions BVB: BKS), one of the largest producers of ceramic blocks and bricks and the only producer of ceramic tiles at the national level, announced its sales contracted by 25% y/y to RON 200 million (EUR 40 million) in January-September 2023.

Its profit plunged by 61% y/y but remained at a relevant level of RON 32.3 million (EUR 6.4 million), Ziarul Financiar reported.

BRK shares dropped by 3.85% y/y at BVB on a weak turnover. The company’s market capitalisation is RON 801 million (EUR 160 million).

The company is 97.9% controlled by Leier Rom Cluj-Napoca.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nathan Barlow/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi