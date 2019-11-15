Romanian startup gets EUR 185,000 financing for proptech solution

Bright Spaces, a property tech solution developed by a Romanian start-up, has received funding of EUR 185,000 for development and implementation.

The financing was coordinated by Sparking Capital as Lead Investor, with Growceanu Angel Investment and angel investor Ilinca Păun, former general manager of Colliers Romania.

Bright Spaces is a digital platform for leasing and managing commercial spaces expected to be launched next spring. The platform aims to help the leasing departments of real estate investment and development companies by optimizing the flows and generating new leads, as well as the tenants, through an easy-to-use interface, where rental history and process flows can be seen: listing, bidding, contracting, payment, management, business intelligence.

“We are fortunate to have investors and mentors from Real Estate, but also investors with impressive business experience, some with more successful exits. We now have the right ingredients to build and then scale Bright Spaces towards global success in PropTech,” said Bright Spaces founders - Bogdan Nicoara and Andrei Constantin.

Sparking Capital, the company which coordinated the financing process, is a venture capital fund consisting of private sources. The fund makes pre-seed and seed investments in innovative companies in the property tech, marketplace, marketing tech, digital transformation and sustainability segments.

Growceanu brings together a group of business angel investors, activating in Timișoara and western Romania, with a focus on high-tech startups. Ilinca Păun, with 18 years of experience in real estate is founder and CEO of the Entrepreneurship Academy.

