Bright Futures: CSB's class of 2024 receives outstanding university offers

Students at Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB) are high achievers. They are driven and motivated individuals, with a passion to succeed in life, both personally and professionally. The graduating class of 2024 is no different, possessing a strong desire to secure placements at prestigious universities.

As Year 13 students get ready to take study leave in preparation for their A Levels, it is a bittersweet moment for teachers and staff. In the illustrious history of CSB, the school has witnessed four students gain entry into the University of Cambridge, with another student securing a coveted place at the University of Oxford. Just last year, we rejoiced in the success of Rebecca Susan, Head Girl of the Class of 2023, as she set off to pursue her studies at Stanford University in the United States.

The Class of 2024 is no exception. Eva, Head Girl for this academic year, will be commencing her studies in Applied Medical Sciences at University College London (UCL). Rares, our Head Boy, has received an astonishing 14 offers from prestigious universities across the United States. Maia also received an outstanding 14 university offers, from both European and US prestigious universities.

Remarkably, this year witnessed an unprecedented achievement with eight offers extended to Bocconi University in Italy—a testament to the calibre of our students and the rigorous preparation they receive at CSB. Moreover, students aspiring to study in the United States undertook the SAT exam, achieving remarkable scores, with some reaching as high as 1530—an achievement reflective of their dedication and academic prowess.

A noteworthy aspect of this year's graduating class is the longevity of their tenure at CSB, with a majority having been part of our community since Nursery—underscoring the importance of early engagement in literacy and learning. Research indicates that students who develop strong literacy skills from an early age are more likely to achieve favourable outcomes—a trend that is clearly evident in the remarkable achievements of the Class of 2024.

Among the many notable achievements of the graduating class, Kiana stands out for her commendable offers from San Diego State University and San Francisco State University to pursue studies in Biochemistry and Mathematics and Chemistry, respectively. Andrei has garnered an impressive five offers from top-tier UK universities for Pharmacology, while Sanziana has received three offers from institutions in Italy and Spain. Sanziana will be embarking on a journey to Bocconi University to pursue Economics and Management for Arts, Culture, and Communication. Additionally, Horia has secured a coveted place at ETH Zurich in Switzerland to pursue Mechanical Engineering, while Iasmin will be pursuing Psychology at Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Italy.

CSB’s focus extends beyond academic success; committed to equipping students with the essential soft skills necessary for their future careers. This year's cohort exemplifies these principles, demonstrating exceptional interview, communication, and analytical abilities honed through a combination of classroom and extracurricular activities.

Beyond the confines of the classroom, students are encouraged to participate in a myriad of activities, including volunteering opportunities, Debate, Model United Nations, the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, and sports and academic tournaments. Moreover, leadership opportunities abound, enabling students to develop invaluable skills that will serve them well in their future endeavours.

One of the hallmarks of the students' success lies in their ability to craft compelling personal statements—an accomplishment facilitated by our steadfast commitment to literacy throughout their educational journey. From an early age, students are immersed in a culture that fosters a love for reading and writing, resulting in articulate and confident individuals capable of articulating their aspirations and ambitions effectively.

The support for students extends beyond academic guidance; the school provides comprehensive assistance at every stage of the university application process. Whether it's advising on university choices, refining personal statements, or conducting mock interviews, CSB’s dedicated faculty members are committed to ensuring that each student receives the support and guidance needed to navigate the complexities of higher education admissions.

Central to the success of the students is the close rapport and open dialogue fostered between students and teachers. Encouraged to engage in discussions outside the confines of the classroom, students benefit from the expertise and passion of their teachers, who are not only knowledgeable in their respective subjects but also committed to staying abreast of the latest developments and trends.

As CSB bids farewell to the graduating class of 2024, the school does so with a profound sense of pride and admiration for their accomplishments. Their presence will be missed, but there is confidence that students are well-prepared to excel in their chosen fields and make a positive impact on the world around them. Visit the school's website.

*This is a Press release.