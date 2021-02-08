DIY retailer Brico Depot introduces delivery service for online orders in Romania

Romanian DIY retailer Brico Depot, part of British group Kingfisher, has introduced its Click & Delivery service on the local market, allowing those who order on its website to have the products delivered to their selected address. Clients can pay by card or bank transfer.

The option adds to the existing Click & Collect service, which allows clients to pick up the products ordered online in a store of their choice.

"During this period, when digital gains increasingly more ground, we adapted and looked for the best solutions to stay close to our customers. […] The Click & Delivery service is a natural step in consolidating our digital strategy and our business development," said Adela Smeu, CEO of Brico Depot Romania, quoted by Economica.net.

Brico Depot entered the local market in 2013 after acquiring the Bricostore chain. Following the 2017 acquisition of Praktiker, Brico Depot turned into the second player on the local DIY market, with 35 stores and 2,500 employees.

