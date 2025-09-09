‘The Mountain Is You’ author Brianna Wiest to meet readers in Bucharest and Cluj this month

American author Brianna Wiest, known worldwide for her inspirational books including The Mountain Is You and 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think, will visit Romania for the first time this month, publisher Nemira announced. The writer, whose works have sold millions of copies in more than 40 languages, will appear in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca between September 15 and 19 for a series of public events, book signings, and discussions with readers.

The schedule includes autograph sessions at Cărturești Carusel in Bucharest on September 15 and at Cărturești Zola on September 18.

Wiest will also take part in major events at Nottara Theatre in Bucharest on September 16 and at Babeș-Bolyai University’s Faculty of Economics and Business Administration in Cluj-Napoca on September 17.

The events will be moderated by Magor Csibi, a specialist in organizational culture and leadership.

In addition to meeting fans, Brianna Wiest’s visit coincides with the Romanian release of her latest book, The Life That's Waiting, published under Nemira’s Orion imprint. The book encourages readers to envision a life guided by vision and authenticity rather than fear and compromise.

“Brianna Wiest’s books have inspired millions of readers around the world, and it’s a great joy that Romanian readers will finally meet her in person,” said Cătălina Nicolau, executive director of Nemira.

Public access to autograph sessions will be free, while attendance at the two main events will require prior registration and a minimum suggested donation of RON 15 to an educational cause chosen by each participant. Further details are available here.

Brianna Wiest, praised by outlets such as Forbes, USA Today, and HuffPost, has written several international bestsellers, including The Truth About Everything and When You’re Ready, This Is How You Heal. Her books consistently rank high in global bestseller and audiobook charts.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nemira)