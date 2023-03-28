Over 3,000 professional and amateur runners to join this year’s Brașov Running Festival in Romania

Over 3,000 runners and tens of thousands of spectators are expected at the 2023 Brașov Running Festival, a major World Athletics Elite Label road race in Romania. World Top 20 runners will also line up at the start.

The event will take place in Brașov, in the Coresi district, on September 9-10. It will include races for amateurs but also two certified races dedicated to professional athletes - tRUNsylvania International 10K and European Road Mile.

As in previous editions, the prize money offered to professional runners in the two dedicated races will total more than USD 50,000.

"The route chosen for the tRUNsylvania International 10K professional race turned out to be one of the fastest in the world, placing Brașov Running Festival in 10th place among the best road running races in the world in 2022, surpassing famous races such as those in New York, Boston, Madrid, Rome, Istanbul or Paris. This makes the event highly desired by the world's great athletes who want to break new records," said competition director Daniel Santa.

According to the organizers, in the previous edition, 3 of the 10 fastest 10 km results of all time were achieved in the Brașov race, and the world record for the women's 10 km was missed by only 6 seconds.

Amateur races are open to both adults and children. Competitions for juniors and children of 3,000 m, 1,200 m and 800 m, and a race dedicated exclusively to women (Women's Heel Race) will be held on the first day. Then, the second day will include the 5 and 10 km amateur races, as well as the one dedicated to people in wheelchairs.

Each of the two days of the festival will end with open-air concerts.

Those who want to participate in the event can register here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)