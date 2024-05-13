Central Romania: Braşov opens its “largest and greenest” public transport terminal

The City Hall of Braşov, in central Romania, opened this past weekend the city’s “largest and greenest” public transport terminal, which features 12 platforms, fast charging stations for electric buses, photovoltaic panels, and a green roof. The new terminal, which required an investment of RON 16.4 million (some EUR 3.3 million), ensures the connection between the train station and 14 areas in the city or the metropolitan area.

Four of the terminal’s 12 platforms will be equipped with fast charging stations for electric buses, the City Hall said. Twelve buses can stop here, respectively, nine with a maximum length of 13 m and three with a length of 18 m.

In addition, the location also has seven parking spaces for people with disabilities.

The terminal provides access to the Brașov train station on the following lines: 4, 17B, 29, 32, 35, 37, 40, 54, the connection with the airport on line A1, and with the metropolitan area for lines 310, 320, 511, 520, and 540.

The association SC Romfit Grup SRL - SC Har&H SRL built the new terminal. The value of the works was RON 16.4 million, excluding VAT, most of which were non-refundable European funds.

