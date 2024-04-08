More than 100 artists to perform at Jazz & Blues festival in Brașov this summer

Brașov Jazz & Blues Festival, one of the largest urban festivals of its kind in Romania, will hold its 12th edition this summer, between August 15 and 18. More than 100 artists, local and international, will perform at the event, according to the organizers.

As in previous editions, the festival will also have several stages this year in several locations around the mountain city of Brașov.

Sfatului Square will be the meeting place of local artists, the Nicolae Titulescu Central Park will become the Musical Park and await participants with two stages plus musical workshops and films for children, while Brassai Square will be turned into an open-air cinema where various musical films will be screened.

The festival’s main stage, where international artists will perform, will be installed in the city’s Sf. Ioan Square.

Some of the Brașov Jazz & Blues Festival stars confirmed for this year’s edition are Sugar Ray & The Bluetones feat. Rusty Zinn (the US), Monster Mike Welch (the US), King King (the UK), Ana Carla Maza (Spain), Markus Stockhausen (Germany), Sharrie Williams (the US), Black Cat Biscuit (Belgium), and Umberto Porcaro Band (Italy).

Tickets and passes can be purchased online at Biletebrasov.ro.

(Photo source: the organizers)