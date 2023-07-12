Romania’s Brașov hosts Green Cities Forum in September

Brașov, the Romanian city competing for the 2025 European Green Capital title, is the host of the Green Cities Forum (FOV 2023) - the largest local event dedicated to sustainability and environmental policies. The third edition, scheduled for September 4-10, brings together experts, representatives of local and national authorities, companies, and NGOs.

According to the organizers, this year's edition features an International Conference on Environmental Policies, an Exhibition of Green Solutions, and the Leisure section - activities for the general public.

FOV 2023 is held under the theme "Changing Perspective. Embracing Transformation. Choosing Action. Together."

The event puts the spotlight on the latest innovations and perspectives in the field of sustainability, offering valuable networking and knowledge exchange opportunities. Participants will have the chance to interact with experts from various fields, such as sustainable urban planning, green mobility, renewable energies, circular economy, and many others.

More than 300 representatives of cities in Romania and Europe, over 20 experts in public environmental policies, private companies and CEOs, as well as Brașov residents and tourists, are expected to attend the Green Cities Forum.

(Photo source: Sorin Colac/Dreamstime.com)