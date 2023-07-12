Events

Romania’s Brașov hosts Green Cities Forum in September

12 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Brașov, the Romanian city competing for the 2025 European Green Capital title, is the host of the Green Cities Forum (FOV 2023) - the largest local event dedicated to sustainability and environmental policies. The third edition, scheduled for September 4-10, brings together experts, representatives of local and national authorities, companies, and NGOs.

According to the organizers, this year's edition features an International Conference on Environmental Policies, an Exhibition of Green Solutions, and the Leisure section - activities for the general public.

FOV 2023 is held under the theme "Changing Perspective. Embracing Transformation. Choosing Action. Together."

The event puts the spotlight on the latest innovations and perspectives in the field of sustainability, offering valuable networking and knowledge exchange opportunities. Participants will have the chance to interact with experts from various fields, such as sustainable urban planning, green mobility, renewable energies, circular economy, and many others.

More than 300 representatives of cities in Romania and Europe, over 20 experts in public environmental policies, private companies and CEOs, as well as Brașov residents and tourists, are expected to attend the Green Cities Forum.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sorin Colac/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Romania’s Brașov hosts Green Cities Forum in September

12 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Brașov, the Romanian city competing for the 2025 European Green Capital title, is the host of the Green Cities Forum (FOV 2023) - the largest local event dedicated to sustainability and environmental policies. The third edition, scheduled for September 4-10, brings together experts, representatives of local and national authorities, companies, and NGOs.

According to the organizers, this year's edition features an International Conference on Environmental Policies, an Exhibition of Green Solutions, and the Leisure section - activities for the general public.

FOV 2023 is held under the theme "Changing Perspective. Embracing Transformation. Choosing Action. Together."

The event puts the spotlight on the latest innovations and perspectives in the field of sustainability, offering valuable networking and knowledge exchange opportunities. Participants will have the chance to interact with experts from various fields, such as sustainable urban planning, green mobility, renewable energies, circular economy, and many others.

More than 300 representatives of cities in Romania and Europe, over 20 experts in public environmental policies, private companies and CEOs, as well as Brașov residents and tourists, are expected to attend the Green Cities Forum.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sorin Colac/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania