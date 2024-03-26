Events

Brașov hosts International Chamber Music Festival in April

26 March 2024

The International Chamber Music Festival, established in 1970 by maestro Ilarion Ionescu-Galați, returns to Brașov for its 43rd edition after a hiatus of several years. The event, organized at the Patria Hall by the Brașov Philharmonic, is scheduled for April 5-13.

The festival will showcase some of the brightest names in Romanian and international music in the city nestled at the foot of Tâmpa mountain, the organizers said. 

The lineup includes artists such as Florin Ionescu-Galați, Alexandra Fits, Valentin Șerban, Ioan-Dragoș Dimitriu, Ștefan Cazacu, Filip Papa, Sebastian Tegzeșiu, and Horia Mihail. Together with their international guests, they will perform works from the classic and contemporary repertoire.

Tickets cost RON 50 per event and are available at the Patria Hall box office and online at bilet.ro. The organizers have also launched a special offer: by purchasing tickets for all festival events, attendees will receive 9 tickets for the price of 7.

(Photo source: the organizers; credit: Iosif Trif)

