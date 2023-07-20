Brasov city hall is building the first park & ride in the city, aiming to reduce car traffic.

It is the first park & ride out of the four that will be constructed at the main entrances to the city. Mayor Allen Coliban has previously unveiled his strategy of transforming Brasov into a greener city with cleaner air, designed for people, not cars.

The multi-level parking will have over 700 parking spaces on 4 levels, with two underground and two above-ground levels, and will be equipped with 13 electric vehicle charging stations.

"We are building park & ride facilities that offer the opportunity to leave your car at the city's entrance and continue the journey using public transportation or bicycles. Residents from the metropolitan area and tourists will discover that it is simpler, cheaper, and more efficient to leave their cars in these park & ride areas and use alternative transportation options within the city,” said the mayor on Facebook.

(Photo source: Allen Coliban on Facebook)