Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 08:25
Business

Brasov International Airport may be ready for opening this year

12 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The international airport in Brasov, central Romania, will be ready to open this year as the works at the terminal are nearly completed, Hotnews.ro reported.

The authorities hope that the airport can be operational by the end of this year, although uncertainty remains high amid the pandemic.

The contract for the design and execution of works at the new terminal amounted to RON 146 million (EUR 30 mln), including VAT. The terminal has an area of 12,031 sqm. The Brasov County Council, which owns the airport, is preparing to start the accreditation procedure and operational launch.

Brasov County Council was approached by the World Bank, which showed interest in providing technical assistance for identifying an operator. There are ongoing talks with several companies for the concession and operation of Ghimbav airport.

Regarding the airlines interested in flying to Brasov, the latest to show interest was Polish LOT. Still, other airlines were also interested in opening routes to Brasov, such as Turkish Airlines, Wizz Air, Blue Air, Lufthansa, or El Al.

(Photo: Aeroportul Internațional Brașov Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 08:25
Business

Brasov International Airport may be ready for opening this year

12 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The international airport in Brasov, central Romania, will be ready to open this year as the works at the terminal are nearly completed, Hotnews.ro reported.

The authorities hope that the airport can be operational by the end of this year, although uncertainty remains high amid the pandemic.

The contract for the design and execution of works at the new terminal amounted to RON 146 million (EUR 30 mln), including VAT. The terminal has an area of 12,031 sqm. The Brasov County Council, which owns the airport, is preparing to start the accreditation procedure and operational launch.

Brasov County Council was approached by the World Bank, which showed interest in providing technical assistance for identifying an operator. There are ongoing talks with several companies for the concession and operation of Ghimbav airport.

Regarding the airlines interested in flying to Brasov, the latest to show interest was Polish LOT. Still, other airlines were also interested in opening routes to Brasov, such as Turkish Airlines, Wizz Air, Blue Air, Lufthansa, or El Al.

(Photo: Aeroportul Internațional Brașov Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
04 March 2021
Politics
Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case