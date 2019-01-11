Romania expects to get EU grants to complete airport in Brasov

The municipality of Brasov in central Romania seeks to get financing for completing the international airport project.

The authorities have already signed the contract for the construction of the airport’s terminal - the costliest element of the project. The municipality now wants the project financed from the European Budget under Large Infrastructure Operational program (LIOP), Economica.net reported.

Romania’s dismissed minister of European funds, Roxana Mînzatu and representatives of the national managing authority for LIOP have visited the building site for the Brasov airport on Thursday, October 30.

The European Commission has already approved the preparation of the project with the support of the European Investment Bank-JASPERS.

The project includes the take-off/landing runway (EUR 13 mln, completed in 2014); taxi area and aircraft parking platform, built in 2018-2019 (EUR 8 mln); design and execution of the passenger terminal, for which the procurement contract was signed in August 2019 (EUR 36 mln); marking and systematization (EUR 15 mln); perimeter road and radio-navigation services/equipment (EUR 4 mln). The procurement procedures for these investments have already been launched.

On August 21, the Brasov County Council signed the contract for the construction of the terminal. The works will be executed by an association including Bog'Art construction company, UTI Grup and UTI Facility Management.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)