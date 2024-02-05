Mayor in northeast Romania probed for disclosing hiring exam questions

The mayor of Botoşani, Cosmin Andrei (Social Democratic Party), was placed under judicial control for 60 days, being accused of having given the list of exam questions to a candidate registered for a position put up for competition by the City Hall.

The mayor's office was raided on the morning of February 2, and then it was sealed, the mayor being taken to the Suceava headquarters of the National Anticorruption Directorate.

According to the prosecutors, on August 25, 2021, Andrei Cosmin-Ionuţ, as the mayor of Botoşani, would have handed over the list of subjects proposed by the committee members to a candidate for the position of "advisor class I, higher professional degree" in competition with the institution he led.

As a result of these steps, on August 26, 2021, the person in question would have passed the test and thus fraudulently occupied the respective post.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Casian Mitu)