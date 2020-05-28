Bosch group reports 18% stronger net sales in RO in 2019

The Romanian subsidiary of German group Bosch ended the 2019 fiscal year with consolidated sales of over RON 2 billion (EUR 436 mln). Total net sales were RON 6.7 bln (EUR 1.4 bln ), including sales of unconsolidated companies and domestic deliveries to affiliated companies, up 18% from the previous year.

"Bosch recorded strong growth in 2019, and the company continued its investment and expansion plans in Romania, following a strategy focused on technology and innovation," said Mihai Boldijar, CEO of the group's local subsidiary Robert Bosch and the representative of the Bosch group in Romania.

"Despite the weak global economy and declining production in the automotive sector, the Bosch group registered a positive evolution in Romania, in all areas of activity, at the beginning of 2020. However, due to the global economic crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year is an atypical one, even for Bosch. Given the many variables, we cannot provide a forecast for 2020 as a whole," Boldijar added.

