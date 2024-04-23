Bosch completes EUR 21 mln office building within Cluj engineering center

German group Bosch inaugurated the second office building of its Engineering Center in Cluj, Romania, following an investment of roughly EUR 21 million implemented over three years. The total investment in the two buildings of the center in Cluj, started in 2017, amounts to over EUR 50 million.

The new building, whose construction began in March 2021, has a built-up area of approximately 10,000 sqm divided over ten floors and is connected to the existing headquarters by two walkways.

"By consolidating the position of the Engineering Center in Cluj, our local experts have an ever-greater contribution to the company's transformation process at the global level. Whether we're talking about advanced driver assistance systems, electrically assisted steering systems, traditional and electric propulsion systems, or various services for the automotive industry - at the Bosch Engineering Center in Cluj, we have extensive experience in developing innovative software and hardware solutions," said Tobias Matter, director of the Bosch Engineering Center in Cluj.

In addition to offices and meeting rooms, the new building offers various facilities such as car testing areas, space dedicated to innovation projects, a conference room, and relaxation areas.

The Bosch Engineering Center in Cluj has been playing an essential role in the transformation of the mobility sector since its establishment in 2013. Through extensive expertise in software, hardware, and mechanical engineering and reliability engineering, but also in sales planning, the center contributes to the development of innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence, applied in the fields of automated driving, electric and connected mobility, Bosch said.

The Bosch Group has been present in Romania for 30 years and has over 9,830 employees in six entities. In 2022, Bosch generated consolidated sales in the amount of EUR 512 million on the Romanian market. The total net value of sales, including sales of non-consolidated companies and internal deliveries to affiliates, reached EUR 2.1 billion.

In addition to its research and development centers in Cluj and Bucharest and factories in the field of Mobility Solutions in Cluj and Blaj, Bosch also operates a production unit in Industrial Technology, also in Blaj, and a center for business process outsourcing solutions in Timisoara.

In Bucharest, Bosch also manages a sales office for the products of the Mobility Solutions, Consumer Goods, and Construction and Energy Technology business sectors. In addition, there is also a branch of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH in the Romanian capital city, active in the home appliances market.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bosch)